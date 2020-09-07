Join or Sign In

SMS Messages Backup & Restore App for Android

By Aomata LLC

Developer's Description

By Aomata LLC

SMS Messages Backup & Restore App is highly convenient phone text messages transfer sharing solution that easily makes backup of your SMS MMS messages and allows you share all messages to receiver phone without losing any data over Wifi & Hotspot. This SMS Messages Backup & Restore App is perfect addition to best free google play apps, that helps you retain all important phone messages including SMS or MMS from friends or friends on old phone & does shares all text messages from your old mobile phone to your new Android device in just a few seconds.

This best SMS sharing transfer solution is simple application that restores all phone messages through advanced SMS backup assistant. The process of transfer messages backup in this highly simplified phone texts transfer app is very quick and easy for everyone. This super message backup transfer assistant help you preserve you secure all masseges and transfer them to new device. Experience best free transfer messages backup solution with simplified steps without any hassle.

Special Permissions:

As the app's core functionality is to backup & Restore messages from one device to another, where SMS is among the supported content, the app should be granted these special permissions. The app strictly follows Google Policies in bringing attention to the users.

Easy Connectivity through QR Code

One of the best texts transfer app is here! Simply connect sender & receiver devices with advanced QR Code with this solution do the rest.

Download Now Free SMS Messages Backup & Restore App & enjoy your new phone without missing a beat. P.S: Feel free to reach us out in case of any queries or suggestions at support@movemymessages.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.2

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.3.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

