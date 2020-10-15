SMS Forwarder is one of the feature of Spring SMS. We make SMS Inbox more productive with Forwarder feature and SMS more easy to use.

SMS Forwarding App which supports Sender ID as well as Number equally. So if you need to SMS Forwarder feature, now Spring SMS has it all .

Spring SMS is a utility to make SMS Inbox more productive. With Spring SMS you can control the way you read the SMS , the way to send the SMS and the way you set the look and feel of the SMS Inbox.

With Spring SMS you can get following set of features :

SMS Forwarder : Set Sender ID or Set number and set SMS forwarding keywords and it works

Schedule SMS : You can set any future time and date and save message. Your message will be auto send one the given time and date.

Schedule and SMS Forwarding both : Now you can auto forward SMS based on rules you define as well as schedule to forward the same as given time.

Configurable Swipe action : You have a total of 6 actions to choose from including - swipe to call the action. Configure the way to want. Right and Left swipe actions are configurable out of total 06 different option.

Notification per Contact < - Set notification per contact. You can set an alert tone for SMS per contact so you can easily differentiate the income SMS .

Set Delay : With the option to configure delay, you can be sure that what you have typed is correct and you get time to recall the message if it needs to be modified.

Branding - Signature : Add signature like website URL or email or anything you like as a signature. All your outgoing message will be appended with your signature

Clean User Interface : You get an user interface which is easy to understand and easy to operate.

Backup and Restore : Backup all your important messages and restore the same when needed.

At Spring SMS, We are open for suggestions and feel free to contact us on developer email.