Flash Call & SMS - wwCall

International calls and SMS

As a group of developers who have been providing technology services for many years, we have come together and developed an amazing app: wwCall

Designed by expert developers, wwCall provide you with solutions for two major communication issues!

GLOBAL SMS:

It is extremely expensive to send text messages to a foreign phone number via a mobile operator. Due to high fees, sometimes operators do not allow users to send text message to foreign numbers or apply high price strategies. With the privileges offered by wwCall for premium subscribers, you will be able to send dozens of text messages every week at much lower prices.

Vodafone, T-Mobile, ATT&T, Airtel, Telefonica, MTN, Turkcell, China Mobile and hundreds more From the virtual number to be specially assigned for you, you can send text messages to hundreds of phone numbers with different mobile operators without having a shock on seeing your phone bill.

COLORFUL CALL THEMES:

wwCall has hundreds of various themes! You can make your calls colorful thanks to this feature. Your friends will be amazed when they see your call screen. Our designers create new themes constantly and offer several themes for your use every week. We would like to remind you that the feature of colorful call themes can only be used in the calls received through our app. Good news! Calls you make through our app will have no impact on your mobile tariff.

Here are some of the amazing features of our app:

- Send and receive messages to and from several countries with your virtual number.

- Calls you make will have no impact on your mobile tariff.

- Calls you make will not be listed in the call history.

- Set a different call theme for each contact.

Please note:

- wwCall needs an active internet connection.

- Unused portions of weekly SMS sending rights gained with a paid subscription cannot be transferred to the next period.

- Free version subscribers can only take incoming calls. In order to make outgoing calls using the colorful call feature, please get the premium subscription.

Explore wwCall Premium:

- You can purchase the weekly subscription for short term use. We recommend you purchase the annual plan to benefit from the advantageous wwCall Premium better. Compared to the weekly subscription, the annual plan offers a more favorable pricing. Please dont forget to review the plans carefully to choose the best one to meet your needs before you purchase.

- wwCall Premium offers a 7-day free trial and in-app purchases! The premium version provides you with the ability to send a specified number of international SMS messages every week and to make calls through the app.

- The cost will be charged to your iTunes account and it will vary from country to country. You will be able to see the fee amount before completing the purchase. Subscriptions with in-app purchases will be renewed according to the renewal scheme of the selected payment plan. To terminate automatic subscription renewal, you must deselect the automatic subscription renewal option at most 24 hours before your subscription expires. You can cancel your automatic subscription renewal at any time from your iTunes account settings. Where applicable, the privileges granted during the free trial period that have not been used will lose their validity at the time the user purchases a subscription of the related publication.

Privacy Policy: http://www.wwcall.me/assets/pdf/privacy-policy.pdf

Terms of Use: http://www.wwcall.me/assets/pdf/terms-of-use.pdf