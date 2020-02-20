X

SMB.io for iOS

Developer's Description

The sensor data is then used to stream data into SAP Cloud Platform via IoT Services 2.0 (Neo) and/or IoT Services 4.0 (Cloud Foundry) and connects to SAP Business ByDesign and/or SAP Business One version for SAP HANA using Service Layer.

To get started, simply do any of the following in the configuration tab:

1) Enter your SAP Business One credentials

2) Enter your SAP Business ByDesign credentials

3) Enter your SAP Cloud Platform IoT 2.0 Service Details (refer to '?' document in app for more info)

4) Enter your SAP Cloud Platform IoT 4.0 Service Details (refer to '?' document in app for more info)

Disclaimer: This is not an official SAP application. It is a third party application that communicates with SAP Business One, SAP Business ByDesign & SAP Cloud Platform, using Texas Instruments SensorTag CC2650STK.

Release February 20, 2020
Date Added February 20, 2020
Version 1.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

