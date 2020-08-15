Join or Sign In

SMART O'VIEW for iOS

By INTIN

By INTIN

Ovulation Test With the OvuT (body fluid analyzer), check your ovulation date and date of birth more accurately using the application.

You can find the exact date of ovulation using the Ovuu, a body fluid analyzer using saliva (needle).

The ovulation date calculator of the date period method checks the fertility period, the rain period,

Maximizes the accuracy of fertilization with user's ouview results.

- Observation of ovulation results with smartphone and confirmation of ovulation date

- Monthly calendar (oview calender) through ovulation, menstrual due date check convenience

- Alarm function to give advance notice of ovulation and menstrual days

- My own diary password function

- Share your results with your spouse

What's new in version 3.0.0

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 3.0.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
