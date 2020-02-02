X

SLOW JAMS R&B SOUL MIX for Android

By Yusuke Saitama Free

Developer's Description

By Yusuke Saitama

Tris is an app of SLOW JAMS R&B SOUL MIX ! Well, You all came out in force for our most recent top SLOW JAMS R&B SOUL MIX,

with thousands of votes for the Greatest Slow Jams of All Time and best soul and rnb music

And what great choices you made! but there are some really great SLOW JAMS R&B SOUL that sound just right for an evening of romance.

in this app you can listen to the most greatest SLOW JAMS R&B SOUL MIX

top of soul songs

top of slow jams music

top of rnb music like

this the top 10 greatest music of SLOW JAMS R&B SOUL MIX

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 6
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping