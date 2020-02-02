Tris is an app of SLOW JAMS R&B SOUL MIX ! Well, You all came out in force for our most recent top SLOW JAMS R&B SOUL MIX,

with thousands of votes for the Greatest Slow Jams of All Time and best soul and rnb music

And what great choices you made! but there are some really great SLOW JAMS R&B SOUL that sound just right for an evening of romance.

in this app you can listen to the most greatest SLOW JAMS R&B SOUL MIX

top of soul songs

top of slow jams music

top of rnb music like

this the top 10 greatest music of SLOW JAMS R&B SOUL MIX