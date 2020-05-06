The SKS MYBIKE-APP provides a relaxed cycling experience. It navigates you through unknown terrain, records your routes and provides information about dealer locations and service stations. Particularly practical: With the bike pass, all the data on your bike can be called up quickly.

In detail

- Clean and clear overview

- AIRSPY for tyre pressure monitoring (requires additional hardware)

- Intuitive handling

- Day and night mode for optimum legibility

- Speedometer

- Portrait and landscape format

- Easy navigation

- Route recording

- Free map download

- Display of the next pumping station, tubing automat, workshop

- Bicycle pass:

* Easy and clear management of your bike

* All important data is stored and retrievable

* In the event of theft, can be sent immediately online (sharing function)

AIRSPY and tyre pressure calculator:

You will always have the right air pressure when out and about with our AIRSPY tyre pressure monitoring system. For the measurement of your tyre pressure, you need the AIRSPY air pressure sensor that constantly transmits the data to the SKS MYBIKE app.

The SKS tyre pressure calculator calculates the optimum air pressure based on your information. This ensures better riding comfort, safety and puncture protection.

Cockpit: Our cockpit shows you exactly how fast and far you have already driven today and records the activity. (distance, speed, average speed, current altitude,...)

Navigation: With our navigation system you never lose your bearings and find the shortest way to your destination.

Choose a destination directly from the map or enter an address and up to ten waypoints.

Download map excerpts for free so that you can navigate even with a poor Internet connection without using up a lot of data volume.

You are also well positioned in the event of a breakdown. Just have the nearest hose dispenser, pumping station near you or bicycle shop displayed. So you can find help quickly, no matter where.

Bicycle pass: With the bike pass you can easily manage your bikes in the app and have all important data always available.

Put in a photo and the invoice of the bike so that you can immediately forward all important information to the police or insurance company in the event of theft. This even works directly from the app. With our sharing feature, you can easily share your passport via email, WhatsApp, or social networks. This increases your chances of getting your bike back.

In addition, you can store the bike shop you trust in the app. If this bike shop also uses the app, you can make appointments and exchange information directly in the app. So your dealer always knows what it is all about when you contact him and can inform you in time about upcoming maintenance.