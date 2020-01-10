The app allows you to track your portfolio across asset classes like Mutual Funds, Stocks, Insurance, Fixed Deposits, Post Office Schemes etc.

Your portfolio are available at a family level with further drill down options available at family member level.

There are multi level drill down options available for a more granular understanding of your entire financial portfolio.

This is an invite only app. The app does not allow you to sign up. Please check with your financial advisor if you are registered to use this app.