Hurl the bat at the shapes made from blocks located on the moving platform. Keep track of the time and the number of throws, and be sure to knock out the red blocks, or else the game is over. Collect bonuses for help, and watch out for obstacles. Knock out strikes to multiply points and set new records.

Play SHIB@TI - it's fun and active! The rules are simple, but that doesn't mean it's easy!

Features:

- Quick arcade action

- One finger controls

- A lot of power-ups and obstacles

- GameCenter leaderboards

Follow us on Twitter: @sungiftgames

Thanks for playing and enjoy!