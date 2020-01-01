Shakespeare's sonnets are poems that William Shakespeare wrote on a variety of themes. When discussing or referring to Shakespeares sonnets, it is almost always a reference to the 154 sonnets that were first published all together in a quarto in 1609.

Shakespeares sonnets are considered a continuation of the sonnet tradition that swept through the Renaissance, from Petrarch in 14th-century Italy and was finally introduced in 16th-century England by Thomas Wyatt. With few exceptions, Shakespeares sonnets observe the stylistic form of the English sonnet the rhyme scheme, the 14 lines, and the meter.

Shakespeare explores themes such as lust, homoeroticism, misogyny, infidelity, and acrimony in ways that may challenge, but which also open new terrain for the sonnet form.

This app includes all 154 Sonnets plus Study Guide which is useful for Lit studies and analysis.

The Study Guide contains:

-Sonnets Overview

-Summary and Commentary on all Sonnets

-Themes

-Motifs

-Symbols

-Context

-Modern Translation: Sonnets 1 to 40

We hope you'll enjoy the contents of this app. Please leave a rating and review to let us know how it went for you.