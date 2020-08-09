Stay in touch with the latest and greatest developments around SFera.hr and SFerakon, starting with SFeraKon 2017 when this app was first published to cover the event happenings. Plan your visit and get this year SFeraKon's theme wallpapers. Vintage movie posters from the eighties!

SFeraKon is the longest-running and so far the most popular Croatian SF convention. The first one was held in 1983, and in 1986 and 2012 it hosted a Eurocon. It is organized by SFera, the Zagreb SF society. Usually over 1500 attendees and visitors pass through the halls during the convention.

We had Guests of Honor such as Frederic Paul, Sam J. Lundval, Harry Harrison, Joe Haldeman, George R. R. Martin, Robert Silverberg, Martin Easterbrook, Guy Gavriel Kay, Walter Jon Wiliams, Lois McMaster Bujold, Tim Powers and eagerly await many, many more.

The same goes for plain mortals if you have nothing to do in the middle of May, come and meet us. If you have other engagements, cancel them and come and meet us.