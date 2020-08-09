Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

SFera.hr for iOS

By Art Plus Free

Developer's Description

By Art Plus

Stay in touch with the latest and greatest developments around SFera.hr and SFerakon, starting with SFeraKon 2017 when this app was first published to cover the event happenings. Plan your visit and get this year SFeraKon's theme wallpapers. Vintage movie posters from the eighties!

SFeraKon is the longest-running and so far the most popular Croatian SF convention. The first one was held in 1983, and in 1986 and 2012 it hosted a Eurocon. It is organized by SFera, the Zagreb SF society. Usually over 1500 attendees and visitors pass through the halls during the convention.

We had Guests of Honor such as Frederic Paul, Sam J. Lundval, Harry Harrison, Joe Haldeman, George R. R. Martin, Robert Silverberg, Martin Easterbrook, Guy Gavriel Kay, Walter Jon Wiliams, Lois McMaster Bujold, Tim Powers and eagerly await many, many more.

The same goes for plain mortals if you have nothing to do in the middle of May, come and meet us. If you have other engagements, cancel them and come and meet us.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.11

General

Release August 9, 2020
Date Added August 9, 2020
Version 1.1.11

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now