Led by elected Sheriff Paul Miyamoto, the San Francisco Sheriffs Office employs more than 850 sworn and almost 200 non-sworn employees.

We keep people safe inside and outside the county jails, in the buildings we help protect, the neighborhoods we patrol and in the communities we serve. We help domestic violence victims rebuild their lives. We provide mutual aid to our law enforcement partners in emergencies and natural disasters. We offer education and job training to support those leaving the justice system, which builds stronger, safer communities.

This app is for the employees of the San Francisco Sheriffs Office and the community it serves. It contains information about our department as well as safety and crime prevention tips. For more detailed and in-depth information, please go to www.sfsheriff.com.