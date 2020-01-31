#Skills-based New Generation Rhythm Action Game

#A revolutionary rhythm-game system where you control how to play

#A beautiful world created by the concept-art group SSS #Unlock over 50 songs and over 300 musical scores through the story

#Unique characters bursting with personality and a fully-voiced story with an all-star cast

[Story]

It is the year 2052 in "SEVEN's CODE", a unified entertainment metropolis where anyone and everyone can enjoy themselves.

A modern-day paradise.

Yuito Kashihara, a high-ranking member of the city's special SOAT security force, finds himself unwittingly thrust into the trials of SEVEN's CODE thanks to an enigmatic girl named Aurora. Each mystery only leads to another.

The sudden appearance of seven Pillars. Awakening and Judgment. The idol group HARZiNA, who stand at the helm of gravest of sins. The enigmatic Aurora.

Can Yuito and his allies expose the truth behind this mysterious world?

[Recommended Devices/OS]

- iPhone 7 or later / iPad 5th generation or later / iPad Air 3rd generation or later / iPad Pro / iPad mini 5th generation or later

- iOS 13.2 or later

*The game may run on devices/OS other than the above-mentioned, however, compatibility cannot be guaranteed. We do not guarantee the compatibility of the game, nor will any refunds be issued if the game does not operate normally on an unsupported OS. Thank you for your understanding.

[Official Site]

https://www.sevenscode.jp/

[Official Twitter]

https://twitter.com/sevens_code/