You can send files up to 10GB at once for FREE.

Any files saves in your device or Sendy Cloud can share with your work email or messenger(coming soon) without any limits.

The files you transferred is protected by password. And you can also set the expiration date for a share-link (Max 30 days), which allows the receiver to download the file within that days.

No Sign-in or registration required to download the file.

Features

Powerful transfer service : Send any files up to 50GB at once quickly and easily using your own email/messenger.

High security : Set a password to an individual file link to transfer any large files of sensitive nature more secure. And also all the files get deleted from the server once it expires for security reasons.

Manage share-link : Manage the links such as set an expiration date freely within 1 month from create date of share-link or delete the links.

Cloud service : Save files to the Sendy Cloud at the same time that you send them as a share-link.(10GB for free)

Efficient collaboration : Create invitation links or invite users to a shared folder to collaborate easily.

Start Sendy PRO Free trial

Do you want to share the link longer? Do you want to transfer files larger than 10GB at once?

Sendy PRO offers various premium features.

Sendy PRO gives you more control over your files using customizable My Link expiration date and password. Sendy PRO comes with 1TB of cloud storage and can also upload up to 50GB of files at once.

To best use Sendys convenient file sharing service, we ask users permissions listed below

Write Internal Storage(Required) : To store files that are in internal storage through 'Sendy

Read Internal Storage(Required) : To send files stored in internal storage through 'Sendy

Write External Storage : To store files that are received through Sendy in external storage (SD Card).

Read External Storage : To send files stored in external storage through Sendy (SD Card)..

Read Contacts : To send contacts stored in your phone.

If you want more information about Sendy, please visit our site.

https://home.sendycloud.com

While using the application if an issue or error arises, please let us know.

https://support.sendycloud.com/hc/en-us