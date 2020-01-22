Welcome to Seller Insight! At our core, we are passionate problem solvers that have built our career around leveraging the latest technology in our software applications in order to streamline business processes.

Our ambitious goal is to help you take control of your sales, inventory, and multi-platform cross-listing ALL FROM YOUR PHONE OR TABLET. WITHOUT COMPROMISE.

We love Poshmark and the online reselling community. The mobile Poshmark app is a prime example of how leveraging the latest technology can be used to disrupt an entire market and streamline the sales process, allowing everyone with a smartphone to easily sell online. What is also quite extraordinary is how many aspiring entrepreneurs took advantage of this unique opportunity to grow their side hustle into a profitable revenue stream.

You have likely experienced growing pains as you to scaled up your sales. To generate more sales, you usually have to source more inventory. When you expand your inventory, you realize that its much more difficult to manage and organize it. Since in the beginning you are a business of one, whatever your business needs, you have to solve. It becomes alarmingly clear, that your most important asset is time and in order to maximize your time, you have to streamline all of your business activities.

Right there is where the Seller Insight app comes to the rescue!

For the first release of Seller Insight, we focused on analyzing your Poshmark sales and inventory reports and converting them into powerful insights. Within a few seconds of importing your Poshmark data, you will be able to understand your reselling business and know where it's headed!

Your sales insights work together with the inventory insights to help you streamline your sourcing efforts, no more guessing game!

Since sharing is a must on Poshmark for driving sales, we also provided a powerful sharing module that converts the mundane task of sharing your listings into a fun and an extremely efficient sharing challenge! You will be able to share your listings with a lightning speed without the need for separate sharing solutions.

With our deep integration with the Poshmark mobile app, you can go from viewing an item in our app to viewing the same item in the Poshmark app with a single tap! For example, you can search your inventory in Seller Insight and open the listing in the Poshmark app by just tapping on the Poshmark icon...pure magic! :)

YOUR PRIVACY IS VERY IMPORTANT TO US. YOUR SALES AND INVENTORY DATA IS YOURS, AND ONLY YOURS, IT WILL NEVER LEAVE YOUR DEVICE WITHOUT YOUR PERMISSION!

MY BOTTOM LINE

-My Bottom Line summarizes your sales via a succinct story that focuses one the most important indicators to help you gauge your current progress along with at comparison to your past performance.

-Total Revenue

Based on your Poshmark sales report, we are able to summarize your total revenue and compare it to your past performance based on preset time periods.

-Total Items Sold

-Average Revenue per Sold Item

-Seller Fees

-Net Earnings

The story ends with your net earnings, after the fees* are deducted from your total revenue.

SALES INSIGHT

-Department Insight

Summarizes your top selling Poshmark departments (Women, Men, Kids & Home)

-Category Insight

-Subcategory Insight

-Brand Insight

-Size Insight

-Customer Insight

-Repeat Customers

Summarizes your top Poshmark buyers. This is a perfect list of buyers to send offers to.

INVENTORY INSIGHT

- Department Insight

- Category Insight

- Subcategory Insight

-Brand Insight

ACTIONABLE INSIGHTS

-Share Listings

- 11 powerful sharing strategies to chose from

-Edit Listings

POWERFUL SEARCH CAPABILITIES

-Search Sales

-Search Inventory

The term Poshmark is a trademark of Poshmark, Inc.

Detailed terms of use can be found here: https://sellerinsight.app/terms