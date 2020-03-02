Now watch or listen to popular Seventh Day Adventist Live TV, FM Radio and Adventist World Radio (AWR) stations live.
Currently Following TV and Radio Stations are available:
TV Station
1) AFTV
2) 3ABN
3) Hope Channel
4) 3ABN Proclaim
5) 3ABN Kids Network
6) LLBN TV
7) Secrets Unsealed
8) It is Written TV
9) Hope Church Channel
10) 3ABN Latino
11) Secrets Unsealed Latino
12) Hope Channel India
13) Hope Channel South East Asia
Radio Station
1) AF Radio
2) 3ABN Radio
3) Life Talk Radio
4) WSMC Classic 90.5
5) Adventist Radio London
6) Faith FM
7) 3ABN Russia
8) 3ABN Music Channel
9) 3ABN Australia
10) 3ABN Radio Latino
Adventist World Radio
1) AWR Tamil
2) AWR Sinhala
3) AWR Hindi
4) AWR Telugu
5) AWR Kannada
6) AWR Malayalam
7) AWR Bangla
8) AWR Asamiya
9) AWR Marathi
10) AWR Burmese
11) AWR Nepali
12) AWR English
13) AWR English (India)
14) AWR DX Wavescan
15) AWR Revelation Now
16) AWR West Africa
17) AWR South Africa
