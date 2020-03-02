X

SDA TV & Radio for Android

Now watch or listen to popular Seventh Day Adventist Live TV, FM Radio and Adventist World Radio (AWR) stations live.

Currently Following TV and Radio Stations are available:

TV Station

1) AFTV

2) 3ABN

3) Hope Channel

4) 3ABN Proclaim

5) 3ABN Kids Network

6) LLBN TV

7) Secrets Unsealed

8) It is Written TV

9) Hope Church Channel

10) 3ABN Latino

11) Secrets Unsealed Latino

12) Hope Channel India

13) Hope Channel South East Asia

Radio Station

1) AF Radio

2) 3ABN Radio

3) Life Talk Radio

4) WSMC Classic 90.5

5) Adventist Radio London

6) Faith FM

7) 3ABN Russia

8) 3ABN Music Channel

9) 3ABN Australia

10) 3ABN Radio Latino

Adventist World Radio

1) AWR Tamil

2) AWR Sinhala

3) AWR Hindi

4) AWR Telugu

5) AWR Kannada

6) AWR Malayalam

7) AWR Bangla

8) AWR Asamiya

9) AWR Marathi

10) AWR Burmese

11) AWR Nepali

12) AWR English

13) AWR English (India)

14) AWR DX Wavescan

15) AWR Revelation Now

16) AWR West Africa

17) AWR South Africa

