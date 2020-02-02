X

SCOOTA | Thailand for iOS

By Scoota Team Free

Developer's Description

By Scoota Team

SCOOTA gets you wherever you need to go - whether youre commuting to work, going to class, running errands or exploring your city. Our electric scooters are fun, easy-to-ride and completely emission-free. They are available for rent and ridesharing at selected locations in Thailand.

How it works:

1. Download the SCOOTA app

2. Open the app and sign-up

3. Find a station and scan a vehicle

4. Ride responsibly to your destination station

5. End your ride and lock the vehicle

Features:

- View map with live station/ vehicle data and location

- Get directions to stations/ vehicles

- Start ride by QR scanning

- Create account with one-time-password

- Pay via credit card

- View Ride History

- View our Tutorial

- Get Support

Currently available in BANGKOK, THAILAND.

For more information, please visit https://www.scoota.asia/.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.4.1

General

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 0.4.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
iOS
Google Earth

Lyft

Free
Split the cost of a ride with friends.
iOS
Lyft

Uber

Free
Get a reliable ride in minutes.
iOS
Uber

Airbnb

Free
Access unique homes, experiences, and places around the world.
iOS
Airbnb

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping