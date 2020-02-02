SCOOTA gets you wherever you need to go - whether youre commuting to work, going to class, running errands or exploring your city. Our electric scooters are fun, easy-to-ride and completely emission-free. They are available for rent and ridesharing at selected locations in Thailand.

How it works:

1. Download the SCOOTA app

2. Open the app and sign-up

3. Find a station and scan a vehicle

4. Ride responsibly to your destination station

5. End your ride and lock the vehicle

Features:

- View map with live station/ vehicle data and location

- Get directions to stations/ vehicles

- Start ride by QR scanning

- Create account with one-time-password

- Pay via credit card

- View Ride History

- View our Tutorial

- Get Support

Currently available in BANGKOK, THAILAND.

For more information, please visit https://www.scoota.asia/.