SCOOTA gets you wherever you need to go - whether youre commuting to work, going to class, running errands or exploring your city. Our electric scooters are fun, easy-to-ride and completely emission-free. They are available for rent and ridesharing at selected locations in Thailand.
How it works:
1. Download the SCOOTA app
2. Open the app and sign-up
3. Find a station and scan a vehicle
4. Ride responsibly to your destination station
5. End your ride and lock the vehicle
Features:
- View map with live station/ vehicle data and location
- Get directions to stations/ vehicles
- Start ride by QR scanning
- Create account with one-time-password
- Pay via credit card
- View Ride History
- View our Tutorial
- Get Support
Currently available in BANGKOK, THAILAND.
For more information, please visit https://www.scoota.asia/.
