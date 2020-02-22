SpeedBrackets 2019 North & Central America Cup app is the best place to enjoy and compete in the this year's tournament.

Not only get real time, up to the second, news, scores, stats, and more, but pick your winners of each match.

If your team is losing, and you don't think they have a chance to pull it out, change your team pick at anytime during the match! That's right, switch your pick, even during play, to earn valuable points. Gain more points for correctly picking the winners without changing your picks, but still stay in the game by earning points, even if you change your pick during the games. But be warned, the later you choose the correct winner, the less points you earn!

You can also create your own friends-and-family pools, workplace pools, or even start and run a contest for your business with your customers! Give away your own prizes as well as bragging rights to make it even more fun and competitive! All managed for you automatically, in real-time!

But wait, there's more! Youre automatically entered into the Global Pool, where you compete against everyone on the planet (thats on the app, that is)!

Good luck, and look for more of our championship apps as we release!