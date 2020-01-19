SAIL.cloud is a data and analytics company, aiming at bringing unprecedented visibility to the sailing world.

We are building the world's first community platform, which organizes, analyzes and operates in real time data from all recreational, sailing, motor and rowing boats, while cruising, training and racing, as soon as they are connectable to the Internet by a smartphone.

This data can be shared with all sailors and their supporters all over the world, as well as with yacht clubs, marine associations and boating professionals.

The SAIL.cloud application collects the positioning, navigation, environment, performance and maintenance data produced by smartphone sensors and boat sensors when they are available, as well as events reported by the crew:

1 - Latitude, longitude, accuracy:

2 - Boat Speed, Compass Heading, Speed on Ground, Course on Ground, Heel, Trim;

3 - Apparent Wind Angle, Apparent Wind Speed, True Wind Angle, True Wind Speed, True Wind Direction, Atmospheric Pressure, Air Temperature, Sea Temperature, Depth;

4 - Polar Speed, Target Speed, Target Angle;

5 - Voltage, Current, Battery Capacity, Engine RPM, Oil Pressure, Engine Temperature;

6 - Type of Clouds encountered, Sail & Rig Settings, Dangers for Navigation (floating container, drifting wreck, fish-aggregating devices, ...), other events (whales, sargassum patch, ...).

This data is stored locally on the smartphone and synchronized on SAIL.cloud as soon as the smartphone is connected to the Internet via WiFi, 4G / 3G or via satellite network.

This data can then be displayed in LIVE or in REPLAY mode by the various SAIL.cloud users with the right level of access permissions.