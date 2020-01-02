This SAGI(SM) Clinical Solutions Lordosis Measurement Application allows an HCP to measure the angle between two vertebral endplates and save the numerical value for comparative reference in a HIPAA compliant way.

Once a surgeon has a target angle range in mind for a case, an HCP in the non-sterile field can use this tool to help measure the angle from an intra-operative fluoroscopy image, as they could with a manual protractor. This iPhone application can:

Measure the angle between two endplates from a vertical image

Save the date, time, and angle from a particular measurement for later reference

Temporarily capture an image to measure without storing any patient information