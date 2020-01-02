X

SAGI(SM) Clinical Solutions Lordosis Measurement Application for iOS

Developer's Description

This SAGI(SM) Clinical Solutions Lordosis Measurement Application allows an HCP to measure the angle between two vertebral endplates and save the numerical value for comparative reference in a HIPAA compliant way.

Once a surgeon has a target angle range in mind for a case, an HCP in the non-sterile field can use this tool to help measure the angle from an intra-operative fluoroscopy image, as they could with a manual protractor. This iPhone application can:

Measure the angle between two endplates from a vertical image

Save the date, time, and angle from a particular measurement for later reference

Temporarily capture an image to measure without storing any patient information

