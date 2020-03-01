About HID SAFE Mobile App:

HID SAFE Mobile app extends the capabilities of HID SAFE, HIDs web-based physical identity and access management software, to mobile devices. HID SAFE Mobile app offers functions for security staff as well as end users, and helps improve productivity and end-user satisfaction.

It allows visitors to use their invitation code / confirmation number to check-in and check-out through the visitor kiosk.

It allows employees to submit requests for replacement/temporary badges

About HID SAFE:

HID SAFE Enterprise is off-the-shelf software that enables organizations to manage identities employees, contractors, tenants, and visitors and their access across physical access systems. HID SAFE Enterprise solves the key identity management challenges organizations face onboarding and badging, visitor management, access management, and compliance.

As software that breaks down traditional organizational silos, HID SAFE Enterprise not only advances the security function, it also transforms the communities of stakeholders involved in identity management. This includes, employees, contractors and visitors as well as process managers in HR, IT, Facilities, Reception and Contractor Administration.