SAASPASS brings the future of security to Android by seamlessly merging both the Password Manager AND 2FA Authenticator codes in a single app with all the security precautions balanced with extreme usability.

Password Manager

Over 60 Thousand pre-configured websites & mobile services available with AutoFill support.

Authenticator Code

Various types of authenticator codes are available and companies can share access to the authenticator code across multiple individuals.

Password Generator

Helps you to generate strong passwords

Security Scan

Identifies which websites & apps you use in the password manager have duplicate passwords or weak passwords

Secure Notes

You can save notes and can optionally enable it to be on multiple devices and be recoverable.

Recovery - Secure Backup & Restore

SAASPASS offers multiple secure recovery capabilities where you can prevent SIM swap attacks as well.

This way if you lose your Authenticators and passwords, you can have them restored on your new device without going through the hassle of pain-stakingly setting each one individually.

Autofill

Both the password manager and Authenticator code generator are available on your desktop from both the web portal (login at https://www.saaspass.com/sd/#/login ) and the browser extension. They come with optional Autofill and AutoLogin capabilities on your mobile app as well as the desktop.

Download the browser extension for your computer to see the magic in action.

For Chrome:

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/free-password-manager-aut/nhhldecdfagpbfggphklkaeiocfnaafm

For Mozilla Firefox:

https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/saaspass-single-sign-on/?src=search

- SAASPASS works offline by default

- SAASPASS works on multiple devices and comes with device management capabilities, where you can even remotely disable it.

- Unlock SAASPASS using pin, pattern or fingerprint.

- Watch Wear OS support

SAASPASS also offers security for employees, companies, developers, admins and computers.

Developers can integrate multi-factor authentication (MFA) services with ready code snippets in multiple languages and SDKS from:

developer.saaspass.com

Companies can sign up for usage of MFA, SSO, the Access Sharing Center, IAM solutions, Directory Services, Adaptive Authentication from the www.saaspass.com website.

Companies can integrate on-premise, cloud and hybrid applications

The Identity & Access Management of SAASPASS can be used to integrate many business and productivity applications including email and collaboration suites

Out of the box integration to over 60 THOUSAND applications