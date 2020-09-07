SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre is a state of the art aquatic and recreation facility located in the city of Marion, South Australia. The Centre is a premier facility, designed to bring elite aquatic sport back to the state of SA and is available for the community to access.

The SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre can cater for 4,500 spectators, and includes five pools to cater for all, including the elite to recreational swimmer, children, and people with disabilities. It includes a health club, creche, function rooms, retail and catering outlets.

The centre is managed by the YMCA on behalf of the South Australian Government.