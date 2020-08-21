Welcome to the Single Word Instant Phonological Evaluation or SWIPE for short.

Created in the UK by a Speech and Language Therapist currently working in the NHS (RCSLT and HCPC registered) SWIPE has been developed as a result of recognising the need to have a paperless version of a phonological assessment which instantly analyses the data and produces a report for you. No more trawling through your transcriptions, ticking boxes and then having to type the report yourself!

SWIPE is an articulation and phonology test of English speaking students. It is developed as an informal assessment. It was created to be used alongside standardised, formal assessment.

Highlights of SWIPE:

-Easy to mark speech sound errors and substitutions as you go.

-Ability to record individual words and play back later.

-Instant speech sound evaluation at the end, with age-appropriate norms (derived from Dodd et al 2004.)

-Instantly generated report, with editable features (such as including your own logo, adding your signature, and editing the concluding paragraph and recommendations.)

-transcription of single words at the end of the assessment.

-ability to leave assessment and return to it later.

-ability to share data by email.

-option to take notes available.

-adjustable setting, e.g. to include vowels (including rhotic vowels)

- a go to menu, so you can skip through to specific pictures to assess the sounds you want.

- an ability to mark the word as imitated or no response or delete a word from the assessment. SWIPE has two basic tests, the 'Quick Screener' and the 'Full Test'. The Screener is for quickly screening a students articulation skills looking at a few targeted common sounds, while the Full Test provides examples of all sounds in all word positions (including vowels.)

We welcome all feedback as we are happy to update and improve the design of this assessment. If you've enjoyed using SWIPE, please take a moment to share your experience with others by reviewing the app in the App Store. Thank you! -The Wise Old Owl SLT Team.