Keep yourself updated from the latest happening in news world with this Bangla live news app.
With our team of media professionals, we have created an amazing platform for all those who want to take a step deeper into the Bangla Songbad world.
Check out the amazing features of this stunning S Newz: Bangla News, from the most popular Bengali News channel.
READ BANGLA SONGBAD ONLINE 24 HOURS
If you are staying outside Bengal and starting your morning with a fresh cup of tea, our online news app is all you need to spice up your boring time. Start your day with a fresh dose of authentic news from all over the region and continue to read and watch latest updates all through the day. Read Bengali Songbad and keep yourself informed with the latest happening all over the country and world.
GET LATEST UPDATES IN BENGALI
No need to download multiple apps to get latest updates from news, sports or entertainment world as our Bengali app is here to fetch them all for you. From Indian National News, to Bengal Regional News, and extensive Kolkata coverage, our app has all the news updates and daily information you need to stay up to date and informed.
SHARE YOUR VIEWS
Apply category and news filters to watch or read news from politics, business, economy, health, technology, international affairs, sports, entertainment and much more. This Bengali app offers the option to share the news you like, with the world. You can share news on WhatsApp, Messenger, Gmail, Twitter with your friends and family members with just a few clicks.
How to use S Newz: Bangla News, Bengali News Channel App
Download and launch the app
Browse through various available news.
Check latest songbad in different categories
Share news with friend and relatives
Apply news filters for articles, visuals and videos
Adjust day and night modes
Get updates Bengali News every hour
Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube
Features of S Newz: Bangla News, from Bengali News Channel:
Simple and easy UI/UX
Reliable and secure live app
Frequent updates in Bengali
Election updates , Global information
Authentic political, local, commercial and entertainment updates
Wide range of news categories available
Clutter-free modern design and layout
No need to subscribe home newspaper
Crisp and to the point Bengali Songbad covering all districts
Bollywood Movie reviews, entertainment and sports news section
Updated Technology News
One stop news hub for adults and teenagers alike
Family friendly Bengali news streaming
Would you like to enter a world of unlimited Bangla latest news updates? No need to install any news apps as this Bangla TV Channel app is here for you. Download and enjoy your time with S Newz: Bangla News, Bengali News Channel today!