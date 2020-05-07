Bandaging is a tried and trusted method for the management of a wide range of medical conditions including: musco-skeletal trauma, soft tissue injuries, swellings, minor cuts and grazes.

However, selection of the correct bandage for the intended use has often been a daunting task for the clinician when faced with the myriad of options at their disposal.

This app helps the medical practitioner to make the correct choice for a range of injuries by presenting some of the more popular Smith+Nephew bandages in a Virtual Reality (VR) environment, allowing the app user to select the correct bandage without the hygiene risks associated with prior handling. A range of dressings can be compared to the wound so that the correct bandage can be easily chosen.

Select any of our popular bandages - Allevyn Life, Opsite Post-Op, Opsite Flexigrid and Primapore - in their various sizes, and make an informed decision without ever having to actually touch a bandage.

You may view our privacy policy at https://www.smith-nephew.com/australia/health/privacy-statement/