X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Continue with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

S+N VR Dressings for iOS

By Pro-Visual Publishing Free

Developer's Description

By Pro-Visual Publishing

Bandaging is a tried and trusted method for the management of a wide range of medical conditions including: musco-skeletal trauma, soft tissue injuries, swellings, minor cuts and grazes.

However, selection of the correct bandage for the intended use has often been a daunting task for the clinician when faced with the myriad of options at their disposal.

This app helps the medical practitioner to make the correct choice for a range of injuries by presenting some of the more popular Smith+Nephew bandages in a Virtual Reality (VR) environment, allowing the app user to select the correct bandage without the hygiene risks associated with prior handling. A range of dressings can be compared to the wound so that the correct bandage can be easily chosen.

Select any of our popular bandages - Allevyn Life, Opsite Post-Op, Opsite Flexigrid and Primapore - in their various sizes, and make an informed decision without ever having to actually touch a bandage.

You may view our privacy policy at https://www.smith-nephew.com/australia/health/privacy-statement/

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPad.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better