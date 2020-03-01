The best part of camping during the hot summer and cooling fall months is a special treat everyone loves to eat: smores! Warm, toasted marshmallows heat your chocolate so it melts just right and glues the tasty treat combination between two graham crackers. Cant you taste it now?

Get ready to bake your very own yummy treat in Camping Smore Maker! Place your marshmallows on the end of your stick and hold it over the fire to turn it warm and mushy. Cook it just how you like it from light brown to dark and almost burned. Next, put together your treat and decorate it with sweet icing and more! The options are endless to make your awesome smore!

Product Features:

- Smore themed cooking game.

- Easy to use controls to cook and decorate.

- Bake your smore from start to finish!

- Toast a marshmallow and put it on your graham cracker.

- Add a chocolate bar to top it off!

- Decorate your smore with icing, strawberries and cream, and more!

- Enjoy the best summer camping treat!

How to Play:

- Use interactive controls to cook your treat.

- Warm your marshmallows then put together your smore.

- Decorate it and enjoy!

Join our partner's Facebook Page for more free and fun cooking games: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Kids-Food-Games-Inc/587789347993498

Follow them on Twitter: https://twitter.com/KidsFoodGamesIn

Know more about Kids Food Games at our official website: http://www.kidsfoodinc.com/