Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

S&M - Rihanna Tiles Neon Jump for Android

By Dzenkusdevelopment Free

Developer's Description

By Dzenkusdevelopment

Feel the power of music rushing through your ears! We suggest using earplugs for best experience!

Hold and drag to control the beautiful Neon Ball. Don't miss any tiles while hopping towards the breathtaking space. Hop is designed to match the rhythm of the track, so you will feel the power of music through the game!

Choose your favorite music from great list. The EDM game gets more up tempo so be ready! Share with family and friends and family. Let the power of Neon Hop and EDM song control your body! Tell us if you are singing or dancing while you hop on tiles!

Have wonderful experience!

This powerful EDM game is fan made, so inform us about anything you see that you want gone!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Free
Challenge your intelligence, vocabulary, and ingenuity by the legendary competitive brain teaser.
Android
Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Classic Words Solo

Free
Classic Words Solo is the number one word game to play against your smartphone or tablet (solitaire mode).
Android
Classic Words Solo

Plague Inc.

Free
Infect the world.
Android
Plague Inc.

Bejeweled Blitz

Free
Play the world's #1 puzzle game. Match three gems for 60 sparkly seconds of fun.
Android
Bejeweled Blitz

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now