Feel the power of music rushing through your ears! We suggest using earplugs for best experience!

Hold and drag to control the beautiful Neon Ball. Don't miss any tiles while hopping towards the breathtaking space. Hop is designed to match the rhythm of the track, so you will feel the power of music through the game!

Choose your favorite music from great list. The EDM game gets more up tempo so be ready! Share with family and friends and family. Let the power of Neon Hop and EDM song control your body! Tell us if you are singing or dancing while you hop on tiles!

Have wonderful experience!

This powerful EDM game is fan made, so inform us about anything you see that you want gone!