S&M - Rihanna EDM Tap Tiles for Android

By JuozasApps Free

Developer's Description

By JuozasApps

Best EDM beat game in the world is here!

Tap on beautiful neon colored tap tiles while matching the rhythm with the track's beat. Powerful EDM neon graphics will inspire you to do best things. Colors will swap, song will get quicker and effects will get more best so be warry!

Switch from piano to awesome EDM tracks and feel the power of remix adn rhythm!

This awesome game is not official, let us know if we infringe on something.

THIS BREATHTAKING GAME OFFERS YOU:

-Gameplay is beautiful

-Cool neon colors

-Beautiful loops

-Best effects

-Beautiful musics and graphics

-Long EDM music list

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

