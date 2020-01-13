X

S K News & Media : News Portal

Get all Latest and Breaking News on your Mobile Phone

The official Saurashtra Kranti app provides latest Gujarati news from all around the world giving you a complete up-to-date coverage on news anytime and anywhere.

S K News brings you the best most reliable news experience for your Android device in Gujarati. This app brings you latest coverage of major cities of Gujarat and India The App also offers an exclusive sections for entertainment, astrology and sports.

Its easy to read news anywhere, anytime. Get latest news, updates, stories of your city, entertainment, cricket and much more in Gujarati. To top it all we offer a unique feature which no other Gujarati news app has!! Customize your own information priorities to read what you enjoy with just one click on the App. Reading news of your choice was never so easy and enjoyable.

To know more visit our website : http://saurashtrakranti.com/

