S.I.W.S High School for iOS

Easy attendance recording using UHF,RFID & Biometric based attendance system.

Track the attendance of teachers and staff, assign work and manage allocation.

Keep the parents informed about the students performance via Email & SMS alerts.

Automated Attendance marking system can help schools and higher education in many ways.

There is no doubt that an attendance management system will help save time and money by

eliminating a great deal of manual processes involved in attendance and leave entry and calculating

hours attended. With automatic class attendance system, teachers can more accurately and quickly track

students time on the classroom.

Reduce paperwork and save time and money with mobile and cloud-based attendance management system.

Eliminate duplicate data entry and errors in time and attendance entries.Improve visibility to track

and manage student attendance & absenteeism across multiple campuses. Real-time status tracking of

leave requests. Automatic calculation of leave and reward points accrued. Easy attendance recording

using RFID & Biometric based attendance system. Track the attendance of teachers and staff,

assign work and manage allocation. Keep the parents informed about the students performance via

Email & SMS alerts.

What's new in version 1.1

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
