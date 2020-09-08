Sign in to add and modify your software
Easy attendance recording using UHF,RFID & Biometric based attendance system.
Track the attendance of teachers and staff, assign work and manage allocation.
Keep the parents informed about the students performance via Email & SMS alerts.
Automated Attendance marking system can help schools and higher education in many ways.
There is no doubt that an attendance management system will help save time and money by
eliminating a great deal of manual processes involved in attendance and leave entry and calculating
hours attended. With automatic class attendance system, teachers can more accurately and quickly track
students time on the classroom.
Reduce paperwork and save time and money with mobile and cloud-based attendance management system.
Eliminate duplicate data entry and errors in time and attendance entries.Improve visibility to track
and manage student attendance & absenteeism across multiple campuses. Real-time status tracking of
