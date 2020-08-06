Sargent and Greenleafs Axis app, when used with the S&Gs AxisBlu safe lock, allows users to quickly access their safe through our Android-compatible app. With AxisBlu, we combined the latest Bluetooth technology upgrades with our proven Titan lock body to create a radical new option for safe securityaccessing your safe securely via mobile app. Our free app allows multiple levels of authentication to further enhance your security without compromising convenience. The S&G Axis app simplifies access management by syncing up to five devices. Once the AxisBlu lock is paired to the S&G Axis app, users can quickly unlock their safe within a 30 ft. range, check their lock battery status, and monitor bolt status. AxisBlu is compatible with all Android devices that support Bluetooth 4.2 technology.