S&G Axis for Android

By Sargent and Greenleaf Free

By Sargent and Greenleaf

Sargent and Greenleafs Axis app, when used with the S&Gs AxisBlu safe lock, allows users to quickly access their safe through our Android-compatible app. With AxisBlu, we combined the latest Bluetooth technology upgrades with our proven Titan lock body to create a radical new option for safe securityaccessing your safe securely via mobile app. Our free app allows multiple levels of authentication to further enhance your security without compromising convenience. The S&G Axis app simplifies access management by syncing up to five devices. Once the AxisBlu lock is paired to the S&G Axis app, users can quickly unlock their safe within a 30 ft. range, check their lock battery status, and monitor bolt status. AxisBlu is compatible with all Android devices that support Bluetooth 4.2 technology.

What's new in version 1.1

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4W and up

