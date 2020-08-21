A brand new Smart & Final experience awaits you! And so does the same great low pricing you'll find in our stores. With our new and improved SmartAdvantage mobile app, we've made it easier than ever for you to order everything you need for your business or organization while on-the-go, plus apply coupons, access promotions, create shopping lists & much more! Simply download the app and create an account or update your profile to access all these great benefits:

Place Orders Online for all your necessities and have them delivered same-day.

Access Weekly Ads directly on the app and apply them with just one click.

Receive Online Promotions automatically applied during checkout.

Create Shopping Lists directly from our weekly ads and recipe sections.

Add Personalized Preferences for any dietary requirements. As we get to know you, the level of personalization you experience on our app will increase.

Access Safety Data Sheets to review occupational safety and health data.

Track Receipts and taxes paid through our easy-to-use digital receipt tool.

View Order History through the app or at SmartandFinal.com.

Manage Your SmartAdvantage Resale Account applying for tax exemption is now even easier and more convenient than ever!

Rest Assured Your Information in Stored in a Protected Environment If you choose to store your address and credit cards for easy checkout, this information is very secure, and we are compliant with various security standards.

Guest Shopping If you prefer to remain a guest customer, you do not have to create an account on the app or on SmartandFinal.com.

Find Your Nearest Store with our new store locator.

We're constantly improving our app and website to offer you an even better and more personalized online shopping experience. Stay tuned, as we continue to add more features.

To use the Smart & Final app, you'll need a Smart & Final digital account, which you can register for through the app. Thanks for shopping with Smart & Final, the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store!