Ryan Fake Call Calling Video & ryans Chat is an excellent application directed to fans ryan. It is effortless to use choose your option ryans calling video and chat, create a superb discussion chat with fake video calling, and texting conversation.

We make this application to simulation a fake chat messenger with a fake call and video call, we add option to start live with your ryan, to look a real chat messenger live. all this just for prank your friends or your family to make a fake chat with favorite stars ryan to be a real chat, we design this application for all age (kids, children, adult..), it easy to use with amazing button and colors to be a real messenger chat with rayan family.

ALL this, it a prank remember that. when you finish the chat you could start calling voice and calling video, finally we add a specially button to start live with ryan family to ask your if you have some toys and make a reviews to him, and contact list to make a fast call with him or a fake Video chat .

Finally we invite you to discover more than more our application and make a fake chat simulation a calling with video or without him, and discover live camera with rayan items.

Thank you for install our application, we love your opinion about this creation design and functional. please read carefully the ATTENTION note.

ATTENTION :

Calling ryan family it a prank and is not an official app, just for ENTERTAINMENT and only for joke, it a 100%

fake and fictional simulation just for prank your friends.