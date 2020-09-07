Join or Sign In

Russian Rage Phrases for CS:GO for Android

By JP Studio Free

Developer's Description

By JP Studio

If you have ever played Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), you have probably encountered Russians that do not understand a thing in English. CS:GO is a team game, so you have to adjust and put all the efforts to efficiently communicate with the team and get the win. This app helps you to achieve that. It contains the most common rage phrases that Russians use in CS:GO. You can use this app to express your feelings and have a good time with your Russian teammates.

Save your favorite phrases and use them whenever you like. Learn what these strange Russian words mean and become an unstoppable CS:GO player. Play your favorite maps like Dust2 or Cache without any worries. Have fun and enjoy the game with fellow Russians like never before!

Don't let some stupid Russians stop you. Teach them how to play in a modern way. Tell your Russian teammates what you think about them. Ask them to rush B, give you the AWP or just shut up and play. Boost team spirit and achieve unforgettable victories!

You can use this app not only in CS GO but also in similar games like Counter-Strike 1.6 or any other FPS that Russians like to play. If you do not like ragging and prefer mild phrases, download a similar app with no rage phrases:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ether.paul.lt.russiansphrasesforcsgo

If you have any ideas or suggestions, feel free to send us your feedback and make this app even better. Have a good time and enjoy the reactions of your Russian teammates!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

