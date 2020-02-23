Russ's mobile app features include paperless, digital coupons, interactive weekly ads, recipes, shopping lists, reward point balances, and store mapping and information.
Notification Features
Optionally use location services in order to alert you of valuable specials and more when you arrive at the store.
Optionally provide push notifications of special limited time offers.
Digital Coupons Features
Digital coupons available for all accounts
Recipe links on digital coupons
Weekly Ad Features
Interactive digital Weekly Ad items
Tap to add to your Shopping List
Multiple Ads available online
Tap digital coupons adjacent to the corresponding Weekly Ad items
View associated recipes within Weekly Ad
Recipe Features
Thousands of recipes
Weekly featured recipes and browse by categories
Tap to add all or selected ingredients to your Shopping List
View special offers associated with ingredients
Shopping List Features
Contains digital coupons, Weekly Ad items, Recipes and easy entry items
Multiple lists can be created, edited or deleted
Lists are organized by department for easy shopping
Tap the list as you shop, and the item moves to groceries in cart at bottom of screen
Rewards Features
Once youve logged in, you can see the latest point balance
Account Features
Your account provides access to Digital Coupons, Shopping Lists, Points Balances and interactive Weekly Ad items
My Barcode page displays your card's barcode so that it can be scanned during checkout
Store Locator Features
View by map to find a store
Browse by state and city
Store hours and phone number listed
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.