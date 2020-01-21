Russ's mobile app features include paperless, digital coupons, interactive weekly ads, recipes, shopping lists, reward point balances, and store mapping and information.

Notification Features

Optionally use location services in order to alert you of valuable specials and more when you arrive at the store.

Optionally provide push notifications of special limited time offers.

Digital Coupons Features

Digital coupons available for all accounts

Recipe links on digital coupons

Weekly Ad Features

Interactive digital Weekly Ad items

Tap to add to your Shopping List

Multiple Ads available online

Tap digital coupons adjacent to the corresponding Weekly Ad items

View associated recipes within Weekly Ad

Recipe Features

Thousands of recipes

Weekly featured recipes and browse by categories

Tap to add all or selected ingredients to your Shopping List

View special offers associated with ingredients

Shopping List Features

Contains digital coupons, Weekly Ad items, Recipes and easy entry items

Multiple lists can be created, edited or deleted

Lists are organized by department for easy shopping

Tap the list as you shop, and the item moves to "groceries in cart" at bottom of screen

Rewards Features

Once you've logged in, you can see the latest point balance

Account Features

Your account provides access to Digital Coupons, Shopping Lists, Points Balances and interactive Weekly Ad items

My Barcode page displays your card's barcode so that it can be scanned during checkout

Store Locator Features

View by map to find a store

Browse by state and city

Store hours and phone number listed