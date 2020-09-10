Running Ninja is a simple and beautiful fun running game, simply click to complete all operations,running parkour game is a kind of casual games for all ages, and sent the best choice for leisure time, the game has a number of roles and pets, with levels in various organs and props, varied gameplay, will never be bored, come and free running

Tips:

Click the lower right corner of the shortcut keys to control the character jump;

Click the lower left corner of the shortcut keys may be sliding;

Pick up coins along the way and props, avoid obstacles to run farther;

Get coins can be used to purchase new characters and cute pet!

Feature:

1,Exquisite picture of the game, bright, fresh images!

2, Lovely characters design, the new Ninja image!

3, Simple gameplay, smooth operation experience!

4, A number of cute pet and powerful ninja , Waiting for you to experience

With cool ninja stunts and super adorable pets together, challenging authorities to open a mysterious treasure, participate in parkour running event, become the strongest running ninja