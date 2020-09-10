Join or Sign In

Running Ninja-Free Running Game(Fun Ninja Rush) for iOS

By zhijuan zhang Free

Developer's Description

By zhijuan zhang

Running Ninja is a simple and beautiful fun running game, simply click to complete all operations,running parkour game is a kind of casual games for all ages, and sent the best choice for leisure time, the game has a number of roles and pets, with levels in various organs and props, varied gameplay, will never be bored, come and free running

Tips:

Click the lower right corner of the shortcut keys to control the character jump;

Click the lower left corner of the shortcut keys may be sliding;

Pick up coins along the way and props, avoid obstacles to run farther;

Get coins can be used to purchase new characters and cute pet!

Feature:

1,Exquisite picture of the game, bright, fresh images!

2, Lovely characters design, the new Ninja image!

3, Simple gameplay, smooth operation experience!

4, A number of cute pet and powerful ninja , Waiting for you to experience

With cool ninja stunts and super adorable pets together, challenging authorities to open a mysterious treasure, participate in parkour running event, become the strongest running ninja

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
