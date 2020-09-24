This app is your running companion that will record all the details of your activities, letting you enjoy your outdoor experience.

This is a powerful activity tracker that tracks the distance, speed, duration, and calories burned during your fitness activities. And also a running distance tracker clearly tracks your running routes on a GPS map. Your activity details can be viewed in real time.

Running is proven to increase metabolism, and you can burn more calories with specific plan. Our app provides plans that designed by professional fitness coach to make weight loss effective, easy and fun. These running, jogging and walking plans are suitable for all levels.

GPS based Running & Jogging fitness app will let you record your running routes and save them for the later review and analysis.