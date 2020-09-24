Join or Sign In

Running Fitness & Calorie tracker for Android

By Dollar Colony

Developer's Description

By Dollar Colony

This app is your running companion that will record all the details of your activities, letting you enjoy your outdoor experience.

This is a powerful activity tracker that tracks the distance, speed, duration, and calories burned during your fitness activities. And also a running distance tracker clearly tracks your running routes on a GPS map. Your activity details can be viewed in real time.

Running is proven to increase metabolism, and you can burn more calories with specific plan. Our app provides plans that designed by professional fitness coach to make weight loss effective, easy and fun. These running, jogging and walking plans are suitable for all levels.

GPS based Running & Jogging fitness app will let you record your running routes and save them for the later review and analysis.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

