Either to parody when you want to run away or escape from a life situation, a quarrel, etc. either when you give someone a scare and run away , or when you make a stumble and have to run or run away from instead, use the meme button of Run to perform the performance of the moment!

With this application you will always have at your disposal an interactive sound button que which, when pressed, sounds this fabulous meme. It also comes with a gif animation and super funny and attractive thug life graphics that you will love and encourage to press the button without stopping!

As if that were not enough, there is a drop-down menu of premium actions that you can do, among which are:

* Be able to share the sound by whatsapp, social networks and other chat and email apps

* Download and have the audio file in local storage

* Set the sound as a ringtone or notification

* Share this app with your friends!

Download the Run meme button and trolley now and make jokes about running and running situations!