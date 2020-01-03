X

Ruler Blueprint - Cm & Inches for Android

By After Breakdown Games Free

Developer's Description

By After Breakdown Games

Ruler Blueprint, a handy ruler easy to use with support for metric and imperial units.

Measure any thing with your device placing it over the screen and dragging lines. Its calculation system will give you a precise measurement.

Compatible with all devices, you can manually configure it in case your device doesn't provide accurate information.

Ruler Blueprint can show sizes in cm or inches and with its techy style your device will be the cooler ruler in town.

Calculate any size right now by converting your phone or tablet into a handy ruler.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.00

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.00

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
