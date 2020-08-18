NOTE: This application access is restricted to Rukan Nursery & Preschool students and parents.

Key Features:

* Keeping you up to date on the Rukan Nursery & Preschool announcements.

**About Rukan Nursery & Preschool**

Our Mission:

To provide a journey of continuous development and improvement focusing on:

Our Children:

Expanding their perception of their environment

Monitoring their relationship with adults & peers

Caring for their health and fitness

Managing their behaviour and attitudes

Inducing their creativity to reach its maximum potential

Providing them with an education that complies with the highest international standards

Our Parents:

Hosting regular training sessions on parenting to assist them in effectively dealing with their kids

Hosting events and activities that provide the opportunity for them to bond with their children and spend productive quality time.

Our Staff:

Providing them with regular training and creating a solid evaluation system,

Creating a family atmosphere and supportive environment that promotes loyalty and commitment ,

Developing their abilities in areas through which they can benefit their families and societies.

Our Community:

Promoting the values of social responsibility and helping the less fortunate by supporting various forms of aid initiatives,

Providing support for day care centres in poor areas and guiding them towards improvement.

Values

Professionalism; showing the skill, good judgment, and polite behavior that is expected from a person who is trained to do a job well.

Integrity; being honest and adhering to strong moral and ethical principles.

Continuous improvement; ongoing effort to continuous improvement of the quality of our service.

Commitment; dedication, engagement and obligation to the education of each child.

Responsibility; assuming the responsibility that every child learns and has the knowledge and skills to become a productive member of society