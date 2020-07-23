Join or Sign In

Rudy's Place for Android

By Zerappa

Developer's Description

By Zerappa

This app is intended to improve our customers experience with Rudy's Place. It is loaded with information about US with quick links to events, specials, pool leagues, videos of great pool matches, and a quick and easy way to pre-order food.

Rudy's has a long history as being the place to play pool in Aurora. We pride ourselves on treat our customers like friends and maintaining a nice, clean environment to relax and have fun!

Version 1.0.1

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Android
Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
