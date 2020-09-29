Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Rudman Law 24/7 for Android

By MobileSoft Technology Free

Developer's Description

By MobileSoft Technology

This is the official mobile app for Rudman Law. I am Boca Raton Criminal Defense lawyer Douglas J. Rudman, and I pursue justice for clients throughout South Florida accused of all types of Misdemeanors and Felonies. From Drunk Driving charges to Drug Crimes to Federal Charges, I aggressively seek the best possible outcome for you that puts your life back on track. Need help? Install our app today and request a free consultation.

With our mobile app users can:

Immediately notify us in case of arrest

Request appointments

Submit documents

Record questions for the attorney

Call us with one touch

Share the App with Friends

Use our Legal Terms Glossary

Access our directory of Courthouses, Clerks and Jails

And much more!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now