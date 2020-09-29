Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This is the official mobile app for Rudman Law. I am Boca Raton Criminal Defense lawyer Douglas J. Rudman, and I pursue justice for clients throughout South Florida accused of all types of Misdemeanors and Felonies. From Drunk Driving charges to Drug Crimes to Federal Charges, I aggressively seek the best possible outcome for you that puts your life back on track. Need help? Install our app today and request a free consultation.
With our mobile app users can:
Immediately notify us in case of arrest
Request appointments
Submit documents
Record questions for the attorney
Call us with one touch
Share the App with Friends
Use our Legal Terms Glossary
Access our directory of Courthouses, Clerks and Jails
And much more!