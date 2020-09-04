Join or Sign In

Ruben's Big Day Out for iOS

Bullzeye International Limited

Bullzeye International Limited

Much more than a story, way more than a book. This App will have you reading, singing and recording like a star a road safety star.

Join Ruben and his friends for an action packed adventure. If you like waves, ice-creams, sea creatures and bike riding youll love this App. One tap brings each page alive. Choose English or Te Reo Maori. Have a go at recording your own story-telling narration. Youll learn important road safety lessons along the way so that you stay safe on your own adventures.

This App is jam-packed full of features with something for everyone. Dont forget to show your family and friends how clever you are then you really will be a Roadstar!

Features:

Play and read along to the audio narration of the book

Tap individual words to hear each word

Tap to record your own narration then play it back to your family and friends

Tap the illustrations and watch them come to life

Choose between English and Te Reo Maori

Choose your own colours to paint the pictures and send to family and friends

What's new in version 1.2

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
