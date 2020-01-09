Don't download before you read this!!!

This is a plugin for app LJ Video Downloader, NOT a standalone app and can NOT work by itself. You can NOT find it's icon on your launch screen.

You can install LJ Video Downloader from here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.leavjenn.m3u8downloader

A plugin for extracting video links (m3u8 format) from rtllatenight.nl.

Usage

1. After installing, open LJ Video Downloader;

2. Paste the link from "rtllatenight.nl" (see supported formats below);

3. Click "Download", wait for the result.

Supported formats

https://www.rtllatenight.nl/video/video/4593466/william-janz-un-canto-galiciamijn-allerliefste

https://www.rtllatenight.nl/video/video/4593416/martijn-zegt-sorry-code-geel

Contact

Twitter: twitter.com/@leavjenn

Email: leavjenn+m3u8downloader@gmail.com