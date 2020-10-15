Start your Engine of Executive Rover, fasten your seat belts and be ready to drive the most amazing sports cars in realistic city traffic in this best car simulator game 2020. The best car driving simulator game of 2020 comes with most advanced super cars driving physics, world wide open map with highly detailed environment. Enjoy while driving fully controllable, thanks to the real fun physics engine, fast sports cars in an Open World. Join the crazy racing in city traffic with other car drivers and win exciting prizes. Ground-breaking of game, easy to use driving controls; ultra-responsive and accessible to players of all ability. Executive new power-ups, exclusive to Heat, let you crank up the carnage. Choose from a huge variety of high performance pursuit cars ranging from Ferrari to exotic European hyper cars. In this game you own a Rover Sport, one of the best car in the world i.e Crazy Car Driving & City Stunts. This Rover is free for you and you can drive this beast car in traffic within the city.

Just imagine yourself being in a car driving around the city and exploring the car features you hit an obstacle and your car damages. There is a repair button in game to repair your car rather than in real life you go to mechanic for repairing of your car. Even top car games don't have a feature like this i.e driving and flying your car with high speed but this game has crazy car driving & city stunts has all what you want in a car game. If you want to escape from the real world tension, then welcome to the Extreme Range Rover Car Driving & Racing Game of 2020. Play this Ultimate Car Driving Game with Range Rover and drift around the city. The Ultimate Range Rover Drift Simulator gives you a Chance of Floating your car on the road. Super Car Range Rover Driving is never been so fun but with this ultimate drifting simulator you can drift your car in traffic like a drift master.

Range Rover Cruise Racer presents you a new unique style Ultimate car simulator game of 2020. You might have played so many other Extreme Car games, but all of them don't give you a realistic feel in it. Race your car and smash it into multiple obstacles which includes crates, barrels, benches, poles, glass, trash bags, cubes, explosive barrels & much more. We want you to become the best pro driver in the world just by playing this Crazy Car Driving & City Stunts: Range Rover. In this simulation game we will teach you guys how to drive different exotic cars and obey traffic rules, but in return what we want from you is full attention. Ultimate Crazy Car Driving & City Stunts features realistic graphics with next - gen car physics. Drive your cars in the open world city like highways, streets, Parking areas, bus stops, children parks & many more and become the crazy driver of city.

Features Of Crazy Car Driving & City Stunts: Range Rover

- Car customization (You can change your color, Suspension, Wheels and can modify car)

- Game has Realistic Graphic

- Realistic car driving Experience

- Realistic car physics & damage system

- More than 30 epic and interesting level

- Different license to achieve car bus and truck

- 3D view and Back mirror

- Auto & Semi-Auto transmission

- Highly intelligence implemented traffic system

- You can select different driving instructors