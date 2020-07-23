Join or Sign In

Rounded Infinity Corners S8/S9 for Android

By Grab A Dosh

Developer's Description

By Grab A Dosh

Rounded Infinity Corners is simple app have settings which allow you adjusting the corners radius easy same with G6, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, and gives you that Infinity looking Display.

Everyone wants to experience all the novelties on themselves and we will give you the opportunity to try some of them together with our app.

This application will make Your screen with rounded corners like Galaxy S8 and the brand new S9.

If you are bored with your android interface and want to try new style - simply download.

Try a new interesting format for your Android device!

This app will give you the opportunity to feel the new season's trends on your favorite device.

You can change the radius of the corner rounding up to you.

Appreciate the unusual design of your screen with our application!

Download our app and enjoy an impressive form of screen on your mobile phone!

Works on any device.

Thank you for your supporting!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.6

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 1.1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

