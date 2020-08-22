Do you want an lock screen with an exciting wallpapers to protect your smartphone and make it stand out from your friends? Rose Lock Screen Wallpaper is a lock screen & wallpapers that makes your smartphone look even more stunning, while being protected with the best and unbreakable locker.

MODERN LOCK SCREEN APP

Rose Lock Screen looks stunning on any phone! Each time you unlock your mobile you will feel the exquisiteness and uniqueness of this well-designed and powerfully lit lock screen. It makes the unlocking of your phone more fun and functional while providing complete protection from unwanted access. It allows you to set multiple lock screen and app locker methods like pass code to protect your privacy, but also show real time clock and date and customize your phone with a wallpaper screen you choose!

MULTIPLE LOCKING/UNLOCKING METHODS

This is the best applock for Android because its not just another screen lock app - it is a companion for your everyday life. This screen locker provides with multiple unlocking methods, including Swipe, Pattern, PIN, Password and Text, with a decent array of ways to make it more convenient for you. Just pick your unlocking method and show off in front of everyone with your beautiful Rose lock screen!

GORGEOUS HD WALLPAPERS

Rose Lock Screen is the app lock screen you need! Start branding your smartphone with the things you love, choose a wallpaper from the app and set it as your background screen locker! This applock app features a nice collection of beautiful HD wallpapers, it is designed with simple and clean design and doesnt use much memory or power of your Android device.

SUPER ROSE LOCK SCREEN & WALLPAPER

A beautiful and stylish collection of beautiful HD wallpapers

Set your own background image and wallpaper lockscreen

Simple and clean design

Doesnt use much RAM memory or power of your device (no compromise on performance)

Multiple locking methods: Swipe, Pattern, PIN, Password and Text

Set a pass code to protect your privacy

Display real time clock and date

FREE for download

Personalize your device with Rose Lock Screen Wallpaper and stay tuned for more amazing features!

Go ahead and grab this awesome Android security and customization app for FREE!