Christian prayers in English, French and Spanish language.

Rosary English:

Monday, Saturday - Joyful Mysteries,

Tuesday, Friday - Sorrowful Mysteries,

Wednesday, Sunday - Glorious Mysteries,

Thursday - Luminous Mysteries,

The Lord's Prayer - Our Father,

Hail Mary, Glory Be,

The Apostle's Creed,

Deliverance Prayer Against Every Evil,

Hail Holy Queen,

Chaplet of Divine mercy,

Litany of the Holy Ghost / Spirit,

Ten Commandments,

Saint Michael Prayer,

Morning Offering,

Grace Before and After Meals,

Guardian Angel Prayer,

7 Deadly Sins & 7 Heavenly Virtues,

Six things the Lord hates

Prayer for deliverance against evil: Spirit of our God, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, Most Holy Trinity, Immaculate Virgin Mary, angels, archangels, and saints of heaven, descend upon me.

Please purify me, Lord, mold me, fill me with yourself, use me.

Banish all the forces of evil from me, destroy them, vanish them, so that I can be healthy and do good deeds.

Banish from me all spells, witchcraft, black magic, malefice, ties, maledictions, and the evil eye; diabolic infestations, oppressions, possessions; all that is evil and sinful, jealously perfidy, envy; physical, psychological, moral, spiritual, diabolical aliments.

Burn all these evils in hell, that they may never again touch me or any other creature in the entire world.

I command and bid all the power who molest me - by the power of God all powerful, in the name of Jesus Christ our Savior, through the intercession of the Immaculate Virgin Mary - to leave me forever, and to be consigned into the everlasting hell, where they will be bound by Saint Michael the archangel, Saint Gabriel, Saint Raphael, our guardian angels, and where they will be crushed under the heelof the Immaculate Virgin Mary. Amen.